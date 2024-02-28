Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Ignacio J. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,536. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $217.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

