Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $330.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.25), with a volume of 50178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.19).

Avingtrans Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,915.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,631.58%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.