Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $330.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.25), with a volume of 50178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.19).

Avingtrans Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,915.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,631.58%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

