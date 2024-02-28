AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.64

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 14811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 66,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 40.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $474,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.