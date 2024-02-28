Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $39.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,668. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $312.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.23 and its 200 day moving average is $230.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.