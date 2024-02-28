Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $339.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $32.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.65. 959,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,771. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $304.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

