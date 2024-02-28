B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

BTU stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $181,321,000 after acquiring an additional 420,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $173,838,000 after acquiring an additional 273,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,729,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $163,968,000 after acquiring an additional 437,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after acquiring an additional 649,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,227,631 shares of company stock valued at $100,878,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

