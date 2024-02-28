B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $937.03 million, a P/E ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

