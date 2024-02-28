Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 418,269 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4,863.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,269 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

