Bamco Inc. NY Buys 225,231 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,231 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.23% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.