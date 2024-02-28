Bamco Inc. NY Buys 642,726 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of European Wax Center worth $66,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 39.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 47.1% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 144,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWCZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

European Wax Center Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EWCZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $890.39 million, a P/E ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

About European Wax Center

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.