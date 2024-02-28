Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.00% of Beauty Health worth $32,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Beauty Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.
Beauty Health Stock Performance
Shares of SKIN stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on SKIN
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beauty Health
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.