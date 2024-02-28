Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.00% of Beauty Health worth $32,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Beauty Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

