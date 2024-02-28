Bamco Inc. NY Has $24.95 Million Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Holley were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Holley by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 354,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLLY

Holley Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.