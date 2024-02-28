Bamco Inc. NY Has $32.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

