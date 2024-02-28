Bamco Inc. NY Has $59.56 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $59,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,719,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

