Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $53,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

