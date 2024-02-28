Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 38,688 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $28,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

