Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $63,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $767.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $743.58 and its 200 day moving average is $652.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

