Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,248 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Caesars Entertainment worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

