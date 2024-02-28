Bamco Inc. NY Sells 45,894 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,894 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

WTW opened at $275.06 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.