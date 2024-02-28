Bamco Inc. NY Sells 59,789 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 986,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum China were worth $54,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Up 0.8 %

YUMC stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.