Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

