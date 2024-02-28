Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. 689,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

