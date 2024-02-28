Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$144.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$132.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.