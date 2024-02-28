Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue $1.51 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$122.20. 151,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,615. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11. The company has a market cap of C$88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

