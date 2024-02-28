Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2,786.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,549 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entergy were worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 38,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

