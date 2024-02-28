Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 839,019 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 535,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.