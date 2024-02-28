Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,198,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

