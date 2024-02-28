Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $341,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. 331,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

