Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. 329,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

