Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 455 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,502. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.86%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

