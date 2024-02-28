Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.43. 46,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

