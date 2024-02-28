Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.32. 348,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,693. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

