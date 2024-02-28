Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Takes $200,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,976. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

