Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$67.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

BNS stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. 1,067,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

