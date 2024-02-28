Barclays Begins Coverage on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

