Barclays Boosts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $42.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

BEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 504,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.