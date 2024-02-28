Barclays Initiates Coverage on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

