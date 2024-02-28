Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.70

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1865934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.