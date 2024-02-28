Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.70

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1865934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Barclays by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

