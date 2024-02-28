Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2671 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Barclays has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

