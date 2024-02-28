Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

