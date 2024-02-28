Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of BAX opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

