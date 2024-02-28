Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of BAX opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
