BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
BCE Price Performance
Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. BCE has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
