BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 661,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 311,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. BCE has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.