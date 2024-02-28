Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.42 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.