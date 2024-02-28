Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 180326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.58).

Benchmark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.27. The stock has a market cap of £354.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Benchmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.