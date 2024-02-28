Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,330 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 127,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,419. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

