Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Liquidia makes up approximately 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth $507,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,814. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

