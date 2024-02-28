Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $643.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.