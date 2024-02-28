Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 315,671 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,118,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,668. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

