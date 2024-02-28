B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 21.7 %

NYSE BGS traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.